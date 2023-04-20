Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Braslaw District, Belarus

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Braslaw, Belarus
Plot of land
Braslaw, Belarus
€ 18,262
For sale plot for the construction of a house in. Braslav on the lake « Dries ». Vitebsk reg…
Plot of land in Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,826
Once to call, write: ( Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram ). Call, organize a viewing at a convenient…
Plot of land in Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 31,958
Plot of land in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 45,654
For sale plot of 25 acres in the National Park & laquo; Braslav Lakes & raquo; in the villag…
Plot of land in Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,305
From the bathhouse to the lake!! The back of the site goes to the lake. & nbsp; The plot is …
