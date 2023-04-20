Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Baraulianski sielski Saviet
  6. Borovlyany

Lands for sale in Borovlyany, Belarus

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Borovlyany, Belarus
Plot of land
Borovlyany, Belarus
27 m²
€ 108,658
Land for sale in the village of Valeryanovo! Minsk region, Valeryanovo village, Yuzhnoye st…
Plot of land in Borovlyany, Belarus
Plot of land
Borovlyany, Belarus
€ 168,921
A beautiful plot of 9.78 hundred in close proximity with Minsk. An exchange for an apartment…
Plot of land in Borovlyany, Belarus
Plot of land
Borovlyany, Belarus
87 m²
€ 54,329
For sale plot of 15 acres in the village of Borovlyany & nbsp; on Oktyabrskaya St. ( private…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir