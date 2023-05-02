Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,661
Plot of 6.07 acres for sale in the most picturesque part of the gadget partnership « Gayany …
Plot of land in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,103
Land for sale ( 8.05 acres ) in ST « Gayany ». A picturesque place surrounded by forests, in…
Plot of land in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 5,926
Land for sale ( 7.8 acres ) in C / T & laquo; Gayans & raquo ;. & nbsp; On the site there is…
Plot of land in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,014
Land for sale ( 8.51 acres ) in ST & laquo; Gayans & raquo ;. & nbsp; A picturesque place su…
Plot of land in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 50,142
Plaus for sale near the reservoir & laquo; Vyacha & raquo; in a closed ST & laquo; New farms…
Plot of land in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,234
ST & laquo; BELARUCHI & raquo; located in the Myadel direction, 17 km from Minsk. Good drive…
Plot of land in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 22,792
For sale an excellent rectangular area in ST & Laquo; Telepath & Raquo; &Nbsp; Plot near the…
Plot of land in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,567
For sale a flat rectangular plot of land that is privately owned. Plot without buildings and…
Plot of land in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,131
Excellent & nbsp; cottage area & nbsp; in & nbsp; coniferous & nbsp; massif & nbsp; by the r…
Plot of land in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 72,843
I will For Sale to the site and of of Mochana and Logoysky district and of Logoyskoye e.g. …
