  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Belarus
  4. Batcynski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Land for conducting personal subsidiary plots in the Kobrin district. Communications: gas - …
€4,737
Plot of land in Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Batcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 181 m²
Sale of a site with a foundation in the Kobrin district, Batchinsky s/s 200870Inflated prese…
€35,056
