  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Baraulianski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 40,632
Plot of land in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 24,653
Plot 7 km from Minsk! Logoisk editions! The plot is flat, correct, extreme to the forest! Ne…
Plot of land in Lieskauka, Belarus
Plot of land
Lieskauka, Belarus
€ 72,956
Plot of land in Korolev Stan, Belarus
Plot of land
Korolev Stan, Belarus
€ 47,481
Plurinational land for sale 15 acres in the modern cottage village of Korolev Stan, Vostochn…
Plot of land in Borovlyany, Belarus
Plot of land
Borovlyany, Belarus
27 m²
€ 108,658
Land for sale in the village of Valeryanovo! Minsk region, Valeryanovo village, Yuzhnoye st…
Plot of land in Drozdava, Belarus
Plot of land
Drozdava, Belarus
250 m²
€ 155,225
For sale excellent plot & nbsp; in a great location d. Drozdovo, & nbsp; 4 km. from MKAD The…
Plot of land in Borovlyany, Belarus
Plot of land
Borovlyany, Belarus
€ 168,921
A beautiful plot of 9.78 hundred in close proximity with Minsk. An exchange for an apartment…
Plot of land in Borovlyany, Belarus
Plot of land
Borovlyany, Belarus
87 m²
€ 54,329
For sale plot of 15 acres in the village of Borovlyany & nbsp; on Oktyabrskaya St. ( private…
