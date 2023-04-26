Belarus
Belarus
Minsk Region
Smalyavichy District
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
Lands for sale in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
21 property total found
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,565
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,836
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 50,100
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,832
A smooth, compact plot of 6 acres can soon become yours! It is located in the center o…
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 153,944
Plot of land
Pryliepy, Belarus
€ 26,416
For sale is a plot of 16 acres in the village of Prilepa on the coast of the Dubrovsky reser…
Plot of land
Pryliepy, Belarus
€ 36,436
The plot is for sale in the village of Prilepa, 20 km from MKAD and 300 m from the Dubrovsky…
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,109
An excellent land plot of 10 acres is for sale in the village of Rudny Smolevichi district b…
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 17,216
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 12,753
Plot of land
Pryliepy, Belarus
€ 16,396
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 77,427
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,743
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
A unique plot of 10 hectares next to the forest in a closed cottage village & laquo; Baguta-…
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 77,427
A unique plot of 10 acres adjacent to the forest in a closed cottage village & nbsp; & laquo…
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 95,646
Plaus 15 acres for sale in the first coastal reservoir Dubrowsky & laquo; Belarusian Swi…
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 95,646
Plaus 15 acres for sale in the first coastal reservoir Dubrowsky & laquo; Belarusian Swi…
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,925
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
A unique premium land plot of 23 acres for sale on the banks of the Dubrovsky reservoir & la…
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,386
ST "Parents-96" lesson. d. Domashany of the Smolevichi district of the Minsk region, a plot …
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,109
