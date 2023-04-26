Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

21 property total found
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,565
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,836
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 50,100
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,832
A smooth, compact plot of 6 acres can soon become yours!  It is located in the center o…
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 153,944
Plot of land in Pryliepy, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryliepy, Belarus
€ 26,416
For sale is a plot of 16 acres in the village of Prilepa on the coast of the Dubrovsky reser…
Plot of land in Pryliepy, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryliepy, Belarus
€ 36,436
The plot is for sale in the village of Prilepa, 20 km from MKAD and 300 m from the Dubrovsky…
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,109
An excellent land plot of 10 acres is for sale in the village of Rudny Smolevichi district b…
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 17,216
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 12,753
Plot of land in Pryliepy, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryliepy, Belarus
€ 16,396
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 77,427
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,743
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
A unique plot of 10 hectares next to the forest in a closed cottage village & laquo; Baguta-…
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 77,427
A unique plot of 10 acres adjacent to the forest in a closed cottage village & nbsp; & laquo…
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 95,646
Plaus 15 acres for sale in the first coastal reservoir Dubrowsky & laquo; Belarusian Swi…
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 95,646
Plaus 15 acres for sale in the first coastal reservoir Dubrowsky & laquo; Belarusian Swi…
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,925
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
A unique premium land plot of 23 acres for sale on the banks of the Dubrovsky reservoir & la…
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,386
ST "Parents-96" lesson. d. Domashany of the Smolevichi district of the Minsk region, a plot …
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,109
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir