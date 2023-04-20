Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 36,432
For sale plot in the garden partnership of Lesnoye, d. Litvinkovo Address: ST Forest  …
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 22,371
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,044
Plot of land in Astrosycy, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycy, Belarus
€ 41,089
Plot of land in cudzienicy, Belarus
Plot of land
cudzienicy, Belarus
37 m²
€ 40,632
Land for sale about 15 acres, flat with a house in the Logoisk district of Ostrositsky s / s…
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,674
Excellent plot of 10 hundred for sale in ST "Nadezhda" of the Logoisk region, 36 km from MKA…
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,935
An excellent plot of 10 acres is for sale, in a quiet, picturesque place: ST "Hope" of the L…
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,305
I sell the cottage, Logoisky district, 20 km from the ring, 5 acres. On the summer cottage t…
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,479
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,926
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,561
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,200
Plot in a picturesque place, next to ST water and forest
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,113
