Lands for sale in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Plot of land in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 24,653
Plot of land in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 26,388
For sale is a plot with a two-story block house 16 kilometers from Minsk. Address: ST "Vesny…
Plot of land in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,040
Plot of land in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
€ 7,305
For sale a plot for the construction of a residential building in a village with developed i…
Plot of land in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 54,694
A plot with an excellent two-level house for clean decoration 16 km from Minsk in the Logois…
Plot of land in Akolica, Belarus
Akolica, Belarus
€ 34,697
An excellent land plot of 16 acres is for sale in the modern prestigious cottage village of …
Plot of land in Marjaliva, Belarus
Marjaliva, Belarus
€ 65,742
The premium spacious land is for sale 21 acres in the modern prestigious cottage village of …
Plot of land in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 91,218
Plot of land in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
26 m²
€ 27,301
Plot of land in Akolica, Belarus
Akolica, Belarus
42 m²
€ 108,658
A chic plot of 15 hectares for sale in a quiet, picturesque place, 16 km from MKAD. A person…
Plot of land in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 45,654
A unique place with direct adjoining to the Prilepsky reserve in Uzborye ( p.t. Uzborye ) Th…
Plot of land in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,170
Plot surrounded by forest! 15 km from Minsk!  A beautiful, flat area surrounded by fore…
Plot of land in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 181,705
Plot of land in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
207 m²
€ 155,225
