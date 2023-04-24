Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Vienna

Lands for sale in Vienna, Austria

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Vienna, Austria
Plot of land
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 543 m²
€ 590,000
A beautiful rectangular plot of land with a total size of approx. 543 m ² is for sale. …
Plot of land in Vienna, Austria
Plot of land
Vienna, Austria
3 m²
€ 4,500,000
 Such properties are a real rarity in this situation.From dream from house to dream house: T…
Plot of land in Vienna, Austria
Plot of land
Vienna, Austria
2 320 m²
€ 8,500,000
A plot of land with a building permit is located in 4 districts of Vienna, Austria. The area…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir