Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Lower Austria

Lands for sale in Lower Austria, Austria

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Tresdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Tresdorf, Austria
Area 3 m²
€ 849,000
Plot of land in Foehrenhain, Austria
Plot of land
Foehrenhain, Austria
Area 1 m²
€ 229,000
Plot of land in Greifenstein, Austria
Plot of land
Greifenstein, Austria
Area 892 m²
€ 348,000
Plot of land in Gablitz, Austria
Plot of land
Gablitz, Austria
Area 2 976 m²
€ 1,450,000
Plot of land in Gemeinde Gaenserndorf, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Gaenserndorf, Austria
Area 686 m²
€ 342,314
Plot of land in Langenzersdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Area 3 m²
€ 1,549,000
Plot of land in Langenzersdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Area 625 m²
€ 399,000
Plot of land in Langenzersdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 6
Area 942 m²
€ 799,000
Plot of land in Inzersdorf ob der Traisen, Austria
Plot of land
Inzersdorf ob der Traisen, Austria
Area 1 385 m²
€ 620,000
Plot of land in Putzmannsdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Putzmannsdorf, Austria
Area 34 878 m²
€ 17,439,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir