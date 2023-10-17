Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Vlorë County, Albania

Plot of land in Himare, Albania
Plot of land
Himare, Albania
Land for sale 10,000 m2, with property certificates. Overlooking the sea. Price € 160 per sq…
€1,60M
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Land for sale in Orikum with an area of 15699 meters, a distance from the sea of 150 meters,…
€1,65M
Plot of land in Qeparo i Siperm, Albania
Plot of land
Qeparo i Siperm, Albania
For sale 10,000 meters of land by sea in Cheparo Vlera, with documents, the price is 1,900,0…
€1,90M
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 800 m²
Land for sale  with an amazing sea and city view in Kanine,only 10 mins away from Vlora.Perf…
€47,000
Plot of land in Ceprat, Albania
Plot of land
Ceprat, Albania
Area 900 000 m²
For sale are 7 plots of land with a total area of 900,000 m2. Ideal for agritourism or for s…
€99,000
