Lands for sale in Tirana Municipally, Albania

Plot of land in Prush, Albania
Plot of land
Prush, Albania
€ 157,147
Land plot for sale, with regular shape and access on road. Land plot for development projects
Plot of land in Lalm, Albania
Plot of land
Lalm, Albania
€ 240,000
Land plot for sale in a perfect locations for property investment and development
Plot of land in Prush, Albania
Plot of land
Prush, Albania
€ 180,000
Land plot in regular shape 20x100 for sale, direct access on main road. Land plot can be use…
Plot of land in Prush, Albania
Plot of land
Prush, Albania
€ 48,854
Land plot for sale, less than 8 km from city center and 4 km from last city neighborhood. Re…
