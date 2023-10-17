Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Albania
  4. Himare

Lands for sale in Himare, Albania

1 property total found
Plot of land in Himare, Albania
Plot of land
Himare, Albania
Land for sale 10,000 m2, with property certificates. Overlooking the sea. Price € 160 per sq…
€1,60M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir