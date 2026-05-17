Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kosovo
  3. Municipality of Orahovac
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Municipality of Orahovac, Kosovo

;
Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Established business 400 m² in Rahovec, Kosovo
Established business 400 m²
Rahovec, Kosovo
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Mini-hotel in the bay - Orahovac, Kotor A mini-hotel is for sale in the village of Orakhovac…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go