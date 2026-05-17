Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kosovo
  3. District of Gjakova
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in District of Gjakova, Kosovo

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Rahovec, Kosovo
3 bedroom house
Rahovec, Kosovo
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
One-storey chalet house in the cozy and quiet village of Orakhovac, 8 km from Kotor and 2 km…
$492,366
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in District of Gjakova, Kosovo

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go