Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kenya
  3. Kajiado County
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Kajiado County, Kenya

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Oloolua ward, Kenya
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Oloolua ward, Kenya
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Located in Ngong, Upper Matasia, and 10 minutes’ drive from Ngong town. The property is lo…
$2,428
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kajiado County, Kenya

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go