Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Vibo Valentia
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy

сommercial property
5
hotels
3
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 10 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Pizzo, Italy
Investment 10 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
The historic farmhouse is located in Pizzo, in the province of Vibo Valentia, in the region…
€500,000
Leave a request
Investment 3 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Zambrone, Italy
Investment 3 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Share with friends
€153,275
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir