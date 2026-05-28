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Villas with garage for sale in Venezia, Italy

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Caorle, Italy
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Caorle, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
In the immediate vicinity of Caorle, in the Bryan area, we offer a detached villa surrounded…
$523,717
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Properties features in Venezia, Italy

with Garden
with Terrace
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Luxury
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