Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Venezia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Venezia, Italy

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Caorle, Italy
TOP TOP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Caorle, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
In the immediate vicinity of Caorle, in the Bryan area, we offer a detached villa surrounded…
$523,717
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Venice, Italy
Villa
Venice, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
Unique residence with an indoor pool, a large park and a private pond - a luxurious estate n…
$3,55M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Venezia, Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go