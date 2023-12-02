Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Valstrona
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Valstrona, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Carpugnino, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Carpugnino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
FP-T452. Вилла 80 годов с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореВ Джиньезе, с спокойным и приватн…
€540,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Carciano, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Carciano, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 351 m²
FP-2765. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро МаджореВ Стрезе, район Магоньино (Magognino), в…
€1,70M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Carpugnino, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Carpugnino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
FP-T543. Двухэтажный дом в посёлке ДжиньезеНа холме Стрезы в посёлке Джиньезе, односемейный …
€350,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Bieno, Italy
Villa
Bieno, Italy
Area 560 m²
PL-PR_P03. Роскошная Вилла с садом 3100 кв.м.Предлагаем Вашеиу вниманию роскошную виллу, пло…
€3,30M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Bieno, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Bieno, Italy
Rooms 6
ISM-060417-12. Многоквартирная вилла в раионе Фондоточе. ВербанияВербания (район Фондоточе):…
€1,32M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Carciano, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Carciano, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 412 m²
FP-T615. Вилла в городе Стреза. МаджореВилла напротив озера с садом на озере 1200 мт2 с доко…
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Bieno, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Bieno, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 570 m²
PL- PR_V05. Роскошная Вилла с садомОзеро Маджоре. Роскошная вилла с садом в тихом и зеленом …
€1,75M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Valstrona, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir