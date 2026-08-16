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Villas for sale in Valstrona, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 560 m²
PL-PR_P03. Роскошная Вилла с садом 3100 кв.м.Предлагаем Вашеиу вниманию роскошную виллу, пло…
$3,87M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mergozzo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mergozzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 570 m²
PL- PR_V05. Роскошная Вилла с садомОзеро Маджоре. Роскошная вилла с садом в тихом и зеленом …
$2,05M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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