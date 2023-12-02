Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Valstrona
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Valstrona, Italy

2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Bieno, Italy
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Bieno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
PL-PR-A09. Квартира на первой линииВ живописном пейзаже Фериоло, в резиденции с бассейном, м…
€310,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Carciano, Italy
2 room apartment
Carciano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
PL-PR_A10. Стреза. КвартираУютная квартира в маленьком жилом комплексе, недалеко от центра и…
€300,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Oltrefiume, Italy
3 room apartment
Oltrefiume, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
FP-T463. Престижный пентхаус с террасой и бассейном на продажу в БавеноПрестижный пентхаус н…
€890,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Carciano, Italy
4 room apartment
Carciano, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 189 m²
VB-20072. Элегантные Апартаменты с домиком для гостей в продаже в СтрезаПрестижные апартамен…
€800,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Someraro, Italy
2 room apartment
Someraro, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
FP-T369. Квартира с видом на озеро и на острова БорромеоНа границе двух городков, между Стре…
€220,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Valstrona, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir