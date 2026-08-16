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Residential properties for sale in Valstrona, Italy

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apartments
3
5 properties total found
Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 560 m²
PL-PR_P03. Роскошная Вилла с садом 3100 кв.м.Предлагаем Вашеиу вниманию роскошную виллу, пло…
$3,87M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mergozzo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mergozzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 570 m²
PL- PR_V05. Роскошная Вилла с садомОзеро Маджоре. Роскошная вилла с садом в тихом и зеленом …
$2,05M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Bagnella, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Bagnella, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
ISM-060417-18. Престижная квартира в городе Оменья на озере ОртаОменья, в историческом центр…
$328,216
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Bagnella, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Bagnella, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
ISM-060417-19. Квартира с видом на озеро в городе ОменьяВ жилом районе над озером Орта в го…
$275,467
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Bagnella, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Bagnella, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
ISM-060417-17. Апартаменты с видом на красивое озеро - ОртаОменья, в тихом жилом районе пред…
$293,050
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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