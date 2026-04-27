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Villas for sale in Udine, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa in Fagagna Feagne, Italy
Villa
Fagagna Feagne, Italy
Area 746 m²
Description of the object Situated among the picturesque hilly landscapes of Faganja, in th…
$2,87M
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