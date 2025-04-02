Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Turin
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Turin, Italy

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 150 000 m²
Land 15.00 hectares flat and irrigation Great Casale access on two attic floors in good cond…
$432,707
Leave a request
Plot of land in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Plot of land
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 1 800 m²
Building plot on level ground, already urbanised and fenced, with prearranged driveway and p…
$257,436
Leave a request
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land in Contada Manca near the town of Cianciana (AG) with the presence of an o…
$8,999
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 42 000 m²
Typically hilly land of 42,000 square meters for arable land facing north east
$45,434
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 270 000 m²
Beachfront land of 27.00 acres ideal for accommodation given the presence of three farmhouse…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 40 000 m²
Land of about 40,000 square meters hilly partially vacant and partially planted with cherrie…
$48,577
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Plot of land
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
In a strategic position convenient to the centre, the lake and the escape routes, Garda Haus…
$547,735
Leave a request
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Building land in Via Perciò, in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana. The land cove…
$6,499
Leave a request
Plot of land in Rocca San Casciano, Italy
Plot of land
Rocca San Casciano, Italy
Area 2 600 000 m²
Company of 260.00 hectares of which 48.00 arable hectares. 180.00 hectares of woodland, the …
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 32 000 m²
Land of 3.2 hectares flat with 200 cherry trees (11 years) and 100 pine trees as well as oth…
$162,265
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 40 000 m²
Land of 4.0 hectares in a gentle hill (possibility of having another 4.0 hectares with assoc…
$54,088
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 45 000 m²
Land with olive trees with the possibility of annexing another 1.5 hectares of olive groves
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes