  Italy
  Italy
  Tropea
  Residential
  Villa
  Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Tropea, Italy

2 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
The villa in Calabria is located next to the city of Tropea. The villa has an area of 450 sq…
$1,24M
Villa in Tropea, Italy
Villa
Tropea, Italy
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality housing and a reliable…
$376,601
