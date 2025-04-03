Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Torino, Italy

Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Turin, Italy
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Turin, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in the new complex from the developer in the Borgo Vittoria area! Apartments w…
$245,671
Properties features in Torino, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
