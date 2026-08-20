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Townhouses for sale in Teramo, Italy

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 9 rooms in Colonnella, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 180 m²
Single houses under construction with wooden structure Panoramic position with sea view Vari…
Price on request
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Townhouse 11 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 350 m²
Single detached house with garden 1.000 sqm Arranged on two floors of 150 sqm each plus atti…
Price on request
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