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Pool Apartments for sale in Sirmione, Italy

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1 BHK
10
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13
3 BHK
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
GH-SV00048. Magnificent apartment in a complex with a swimming pool.In the center of the Col…
$514,596
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
GH-SV00094. Новые прекрасные апартаменты рядом с пляжемСирмионе. В районе Коломбаре городка …
$457,158
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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