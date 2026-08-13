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Villas for sale in Siracusa, Italy

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Syracuse, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Syracuse, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
BS-145-19. Дом с ремонтом с двойной террасой и видом на море в центре ОртигииДом с ремонтом …
$304,772
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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