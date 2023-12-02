Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Siracusa
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Siracusa, Italy

5 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Syracuse, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Syracuse, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
BS-065-20. Вилла расположенная в заповеднике Племмирио. СицилияКомнат: 6 Общая площадь: 200 …
€120,000
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Carrozzieri, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Carrozzieri, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
BS-145-19. Дом с ремонтом с двойной террасой и видом на море в центре ОртигииДом с ремонтом …
€260,000
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Agnone Fortezza, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Agnone Fortezza, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
BS-146-19. Отреставрированная историческая вилла с прекрасным видом на мореОтреставрированна…
€185,000
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Noto, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Noto, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Syracuse Province, on the shore of a beautiful bay near the town of Noto in baroque style is…
€1,68M
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Noto, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Noto, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Not far from Noto, known for its Baroque architecture and flower celebration, a villa with b…
€290,000
per month
