Penthouses for sale in Sardinia, Italy

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Penthouses in Sardinia, Italy

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Porto cervo we propose a beautiful four-roomed flat with…
$1,53M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alghero, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alghero, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
This exclusive penthouse is a unique opportunity for those looking for elegance, comfort and…
$1,10M
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