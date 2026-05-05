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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Sanremo, Italy

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4 bedroom house in Poggio di Sanremo, Italy
4 bedroom house
Poggio di Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent detached villa in Sanremo, in Poggio Sanremo, 8 km from the casino.We offer for …
$823,980
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