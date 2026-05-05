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Terraced Apartments for sale in Sanremo, Italy

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1 BHK
5
2 BHK
27
3 BHK
23
4 BHK
9
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Want to buy a nice apartment in Sanremo? We invite you to read our offer. We offer the perfe…
$530,555
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Bright and quiet apartment for sale in San Remo - 300 m to the seaFor sale a cozy apartment …
$261,590
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1 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Apartment by the sea in Sanremo - 200 meters to the beach RENT TO BUYIn one of the most conv…
$244,225
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