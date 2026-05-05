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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sanremo, Italy

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1 BHK
5
2 BHK
27
3 BHK
23
4 BHK
9
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2 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Bright and quiet apartment for sale in San Remo - 300 m to the seaFor sale a cozy apartment …
$261,590
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1 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
In a quiet and cozy residential area of San Remo, just a 10-minute walk from the beach. Eleg…
$280,450
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Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Italiano
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