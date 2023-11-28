Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. San Martino della Battaglia

Residential properties for sale in San Martino della Battaglia, Italy

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
GH-DV3553. Новые пентхаусы с видом на озероВ нескольких минутах ходьбы от Золотого пляжа в и…
€628,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir