Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Salo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Salo, Italy

;
1 BHK
5
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment in Salo, Italy
Apartment
Salo, Italy
Area 85 m²
GH-PV006493-3. Exclusive three-bedroom apartment with gardenoffers for sale this charming ap…
$565,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
GH-LV04815-5C. Апартаменты в отремонтированном здании центр СалоСало, в историческом центре,…
$480,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
GH-LV04820-1C. Апартаменты в комплексе в городе СалоСало, в историческом центре, в нескольки…
$445,436
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go