  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Salerno
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Salerno, Italy

5 properties total found
Villa in Palermo, Italy
Villa
Palermo, Italy
The property is located in San Pietro, Castronovo di Sicilia territory. It consists of a bas…
€200,000
per month
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Positano, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Positano, Italy
Area 8 m²
Chic villa located in Positano, Campania Villa - spacious living room, bright dining room, …
€10,00M
per month
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Positano, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Positano, Italy
Area 6 m²
Luxury villa located in Positano, Campania The house has - 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, livi…
€10,00M
per month
Villa with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Positano, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Positano, Italy
Area 8 m²
Beautiful villa located in Positano, Campania Villa - 8 bedrooms with bathrooms, kitchen, l…
€7,00M
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Positano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Positano, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
The beautiful villa is located on the island of Iskya, Campania. The house has stunning view…
€1,50M
per month
