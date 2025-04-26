Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Roma Capitale
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses for sale in Roma Capitale, Italy

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Fiumicino, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Fiumicino, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale three level villa, total area 120 sq.m., with terrace and garden. The villa is loca…
$261,207
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Roma Capitale, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go