Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Roma Capitale
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Roma Capitale, Italy

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Fiumicino, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Fiumicino, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale three level villa, total area 120 sq.m., with terrace and garden. The villa is loca…
$261,207
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Roma Capitale, Italy

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go