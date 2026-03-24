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Apartments for sale in Rieti, Italy

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Poggio Mirteto, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Poggio Mirteto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Italy: a landscape of historic villa…
$156,214
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Agency
Habita
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