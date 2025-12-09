Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Reggio Calabria
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Reggio Calabria, Italy

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Monasterace, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Monasterace, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Apartment with sea view in Calabria.Urgent sale,Ideal for a daily rental.Yield 18.5% a year.…
$46,605
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Reggio Calabria, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go