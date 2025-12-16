Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Pordenone
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pordenone, Italy

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Barcis, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Barcis, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/4
The new housing development is in the North-East of Italy, to the feet of the National park …
$58,524
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Barcis, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Barcis, Italy
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/4
Finished business-class residential complex, Barchis, Friuli-Venice-Julia, Pordenone Provinc…
$185,794
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pordenone, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go