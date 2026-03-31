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Townhouses for sale in Piedmont, Italy

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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ghiffa, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ghiffa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
In Ghiffa, just a few minutes from the Swiss border, in a sunny location with a stunning vie…
$314,213
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