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Pool Villas for sale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
$398,548
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
$468,880
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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