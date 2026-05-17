Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Province of Padua
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Province of Padua, Italy

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Arqua Petrarca, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arqua Petrarca, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 330 m²
OC-100517. Вилла в городе Аркуа-Петрарка. ВенецияВилла недалеко от Венеции, можно сказать по…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Province of Padua, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go