Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Province of Padua
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Province of Padua, Italy

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Teolo, Italy
3 bedroom house
Teolo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
The two-storey house is located on a hill in the picturesque place of Teolo town, in the hea…
$509,643
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Teolo, Italy
4 bedroom house
Teolo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
The two-storey house, with a total area of 200 sq.m. is located in Teolo & # 8212; medieval …
$385,064
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Province of Padua, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes