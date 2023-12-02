Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nuoro, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool in Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool
Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
VB-71000. Вилла с большим земельным участком в 500 метрах от моряСардиния, провинция Нуоро в…
€700,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

