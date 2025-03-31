Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Noto, Italy

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 240 000 m²
Land of 24.00 hectares, of which the rest of uncultivated arable 16:00 hectares planted with…
$140,826
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 400 000 m²
Land of about 40.00 hectares mostly arable (30.00 hectares) the rest forest and pasture Expo…
$379,148
Plot of land in Moltrasio, Italy
Plot of land
Moltrasio, Italy
An exclusive plot of land in Moltrasio, approximately 1,700 m², with a rare and fully approv…
$3,13M
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 120 000 m²
Land tourist accommodation in a natural oasis of 12 hectares in nice quiet area and ideal ov…
$433,312
Plot of land in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Plot of land
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
In a strategic position convenient to the centre, the lake and the escape routes, Garda Haus…
$547,735
Plot of land in Senigallia, Italy
Plot of land
Senigallia, Italy
Area 1 520 000 m²
Land of 152.00 hectares partly flat and in gentle and medium hills. Two farmhouses and a she…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 180 000 m²
Completely flat terrain for agricultural and accommodation with ponds and two farmhouses for…
Price on request
Plot of land in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Plot of land
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 150 m²
In the locality of Mezzane, a beautiful hillside hamlet of Villanuova sul Clisi, we propose …
$219,094
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 80 000 m²
Flat irrigated land of about 8.0 hectares large road frontage - easy access - high profitability
Price on request
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural free land which covers an area of approx 2670 sqm in Contrada Mendorla. Cian…
$1,400
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural free land in Cda Ferraria which covers an area of approx 30870 sqm (19 tumoli) …
$16,897
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Free agricultural land in Cda Mavaro and which covers an area of approx 61679 sqm (37 tumoli…
$13,498
