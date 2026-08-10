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Villas for sale in Monza and Brianza, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Monza, Italy
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Monza, Italy
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury private villa in Monza – 600 m2 in one of the most prestigious areasItaly • Monza • Z…
$2,84M
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Private seller
Languages
Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lazzate, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lazzate, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
OC-1452457. Вилла с садомПредлагается роскошная вилла , состоящая из двух уровней в местечке…
$914,316
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Monza and Brianza, Italy

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