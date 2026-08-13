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Hotels for sale in Mestre, Italy

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Hotel in Mestre, Italy
Hotel
Mestre, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-4. Отель 4 * Венеция. МестреПродается  4 * Отель имеет 98 номеров, из которых 8 но…
$12,31M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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