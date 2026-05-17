Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Maderno
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Maderno, Italy

;
1 BHK
4
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
GH-LV04402-C. Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$580,239
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
GH-LV06538. Newly built apartment in Gardona RivieraWe offer for sale an exclusive three-bed…
$492,324
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
GH-LV04439-D. Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$621,266
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
GH-LV04402-C. Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$580,239
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go